Artist offers free art lessons for youth

LUMBERTON — Art workshops will be offered this spring and summer for children and teens.

Melvin Morris, artist and owner of Inner Center for the Arts gallery, will teach youths ages 8 to 18 painting and sculpture techniques for free.

The first workshops Saturday and May 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Gibson Patterson Library, located at 210 N. Florence St. in Maxton.

The Rowland Public Library will hold the next classes June 14 and June 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The library is located at 108 E. Main St. in Rowland.

RSVP by contacting the Robeson County Public Library Youth Services director at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310 or by emailing lbowden@robesoncountylibrary.com

The final workshops will be held June 27 at Inner Peace Art Gallery, located 700 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton. The times are 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.

To attend the Lumberton location, contact Morris at IPCArts.com or ipcagallery@gmail.com.

The workshops are sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council.