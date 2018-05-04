Holiday Band kicks off Alive After 5 series

The Holiday Band will be the first band performing in the Alive After 5 concert series. The band takes the stage in Lumberton’s downtown plaza Thursday -

LUMBERTON — The Alive After 5 concert series kicks off Thursday with a performance by the Holiday Band.

The cover band includes Mike Taylor, vocals, guitar and keyboards; Bob Martin, saxophone; Tim Taylor, vocals and bass guitar; Ronnie Farrington, vocals, bass guitar, keys and guitar; Wayne Moore, drums and vocals; and Maurice Leggett, who runs the sound.

The band plays a range of blues, rock and funk hits from the past and present, including “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang, “I Feel Good” by James Brown and “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.

To see a performance, visit the band’s website at www.holidayband.com.

All shows will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase.

The Fantastic Shakers will perform May 17. With five lead vocalists and up to four horns, the band can perform almost any style of music, from Carolina beach, up-tempo dance and rock, to smooth easy listening for the more subdued occasions.

Liquid Pleasure will take people who grew up listening to and enjoying The Temptations, The Four Tops and Aretha Franklin on a nostalgia trip on May 24.

Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will perform Carolina beach/shag music and a little rock and blues in a May 31 show that will include showmanship and humor.

The three shows in June will feature Bounce, North Tower Band and Hip Pocket.

Bounce is a high energy party band from central North Carolina that will perform June 7. A DJ will keep the music spinning between sets.

North Tower Band has been one of the South’s party bands for more than 35 years, performing top 40, beach, funk and oldies. The band takes the stage on June 14.

Hip Pocket performs the final show on June 21. The cover band performs songs both old and new from all genres. The band’s song list includes “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift, “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” by Barry White and “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for comfort.

Platinum sponsors are the city of Lumberton, the North Carolina Arts Council, the Robeson County Arts Council and Commissioner Tom Taylor.

