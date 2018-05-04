Beautiful Baby Contest ends registration May 11

LUMBERTON — Parents have until May 4 to register their pride and joy for the Beautiful Baby Contest, which benefits the Robeson County Partnership for Children.

Registration for the contest will be available through The Robesonian’s website, www.robesonian.com. After clicking on the Beautiful Baby Contest pop-up ad, complete the entry information and upload your favorite photo of your baby, who must be 5 years old or younger.

The entry fee is $20. Parents, grandparents or guardians must be residents of Robeson County.

Money raised during the contest will benefit the Exploration Station, an interactive learning museum located on North Chestnut Street in downtown Lumberton.

This year’s batch of beautiful little ones can be viewed at robesonian.com after registration ends. Photos of the contestants will be published in the newspaper on May 13, which is Mother’s Day.

Voting begins May 14 and runs through June 8. Each vote costs $1 and can be cast at the Robeson County Partnership for Children office in Lumberton by cash, check, debit or credit card. Voters also can pay online at robesonpartnership.org, or mail their payment to the office at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Two first-place winners, a boy and a girl, will each receive $100, a parade magnet, a trophy and a crown or tiara. Second- through sixth-place winners also will receive trophies. The top 12 babies will be featured in the partnership’s 2019 calender, which will be released during the fall.

Two first-place winners will be announced in The Robesonian on June 17, which is Father’s Day.

Established in 1993, Robeson County Partnership for Children oversees early childhood development programs in the area. On Jan. 1, 2014, it took control of Exploration Station

The partnership has added a number of interactive exhibits to Exploration Station since taking over, and more are on the way.

For more information, contact Tim Little at 910-738-6767 or funddevdir@rcpartnership4children.org.

Staff report

