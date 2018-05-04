Carolina Civic Center to unveil new season

The Carolina Civic Center Historical Theater will unveil the new mainstage season May 17 at 5:30 p.m. -

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will announce its 2018-19 lineup at its Season Announcement Party on May 17.

The event, which will run 5:30 to 7 p.m., will feature live music, complimentary wine, beverages and hors d’oeuvres while attendees watch the unveiling of the theater’s mainstage performance season. There also will be opportunities to win show tickets, wine from Locklear Vineyards, and a free cabin stay and gift items from Lu Mil Vineyards.

Tickets to the theater’s June production of “Into the Woods” will be available for purchase during the event.

This event is free and open to the public. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

The Carolina Civic Center Historical Theater will unveil the new mainstage season May 17 at 5:30 p.m. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_image00320185215750226.jpg The Carolina Civic Center Historical Theater will unveil the new mainstage season May 17 at 5:30 p.m.