Beautiful Baby voting continues

LUMBERTON — Voting is continuing for the 26 babies entered into the annual Beautiful Baby Contest, whose proceeds benefit the Robeson County Partnership for Children.

Each vote costs $1 and can be cast at the Robeson County Partnership for Children office in Lumberton by cash, check, debit or credit card or through The Robesonian’s website, www.robesonian.com. After clicking on the Beautiful Baby Contest pop-up, click the “View Entry” tab to see the contestants and click “Vote” tab to vote.

Voters also can pay online at robesonpartnership.org, or mail their payment to the Robeson County Partnership for Children office office at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

The last day to vote is June 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Two first-place winners, a boy and a girl, will each receive $100, a parade magnet, a trophy and a crown or tiara. Second- through sixth-place winners also will receive trophies. The top 12 babies will be featured in the partnership’s 2019 calender, which will be released during the fall.

The winners will be announced in The Robesonian on June 17, which is Father’s Day.

Money raised will benefit the Exploration Station, an interactive learning museum located on North Chestnut Street in downtown Lumberton.

For more information, contact Tim Little at 910-738-6767 or [email protected]