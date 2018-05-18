Charlotte-based Mood Kings releases debut album

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-based band The Mood Kings, which has ties to the Lumberton area, is celebrating the release of its debut album “The Wonder of It All” with a series of album-release concerts, and a charitable partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The official album release date is June 15, but the band’s preorder campaign, running now through June 30 on PledgeMusic.com, allows fans to sample songs, get updates, and watch the buildup to their “3 Shows in 3 Cities in 3 Nights” event in July. The band will play album release shows in Boone, Lumberton, and Charlotte on July 13, 14, and 15.

The album is a collection of songs that documents the journeys of Mark Schwarze (drums), Herman Ospina (guitar/vocals) and Joey Townsend (bass/vocals) as they played in bands, built families, fought addictions, reveled in recoveries and fostered connections in all areas of life.

All three members grew up in Lumberton and played in popular local bands. Schwarze has since moved to Boone and Townsend to Charlotte. Ospina still lives in Lumberton. They alternate traveling to cities for rehearsals and other band business.

“As fans of The Mood Kings, we are so excited and honored that they have chosen to donate a portion of proceeds from sales of The Wonder of it All to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society,” said Kristina Fransel, president, Greater Carolinas chapter. “The money they contribute will support much-needed services and resources for local people living with MS, as well as the ground-breaking research we’ve pioneered for decades.”

The album will be released June 15 and will be available in retail stores, concerts, and the band website, as well as available for download at all digital outlets. Tickets to the Boone and Lumberton shows are sold out, but are still available to the July 15 Charlotte show at the Evening Muse at ticketfly.com For information, visit www.themoodkings.com.

