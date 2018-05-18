N.C. State student captures man’s best friend

LUMBERTON — Taylor Raines combines her love for animals and art to depict what a lot of people consider their four-legged family member.

“People love their dogs,” said Raines, a student at North Carolina State University.

For years, she has been capturing the expressions of dogs in colorful, portrait-style, acrylic paintings.

“I try to make them as expressive as I can so that it looks like their dog and not just a picture,” she said. “I want it to encapsulate their dog.”

To do so, Raines uses photos or even gets to know the dogs by interacting with them. When painting dogs, Raines prefers the more furrier breeds that she says offer more expressions.

“It usually helps if I can meet them. I want it to be as unique as I can get it,” she said.

For Raines painting has always been a “creative outlet,” helping her relax and taking her mind off the stresses of school.

The 19-year-old Lumberton Senior High School graduate just finished her freshman year at N.C. State, and is studying Animal Science with the hope of becoming a veterinarian. She currently has a dog, three cats, fish and hermit crabs.

“I’ve loved animals ever since I could remember,” Raines said. “I think I really decided that’s what I wanted to do in high school.”

Raines discovered her talent for painting dogs with the help of high school art teacher, Scotty Thompson.

It was in his class that she gained the confidence to have her art displayed and shared.

“He actually showed me that I actually have talent,” Raines said. “He’s awesome.”

While taking two years of Advance Placement Art, Raines had to complete multiple paintings for a final project.

“I just decided to do dogs,” Raines said. “There’s so many dogs that you can choose.”

Another assignment was for her to do service work in community. Raines chose to paint a series of portraits of dogs at the Robeson County Humane Society, where Raines had volunteered throughout high school.

“I decided to paint dogs that are at the Humane Society that need homes,” she said.

The Humane Society, which is based on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, was approached about Taylor’s idea.

“I kind of talked them through the process and asked them if it was OK and they loved the idea,” Raines said.

She gave the photos to the Humane Society to do with as it pleased. Her works are still displayed on a lobby wall.

It takes her two to six hours to complete a potrait. Acrylics dry fast and it’s difficult to blend colors when the paint has already dried, she said.

“Mom has awakened to me at like three in the morning painting someone’s dog,” she said.

Some breeds take more time than others because of the degree of detail required. Raines has gained notoriety for her painting through church, family friends and social media. Her busiest times of the year are during the holidays, when people are looking for a special gift for a loved one.

“A lot of people have asked me to do something for Mother’s Day and then around Christmas it’s really big,” she said. “A lot of people give them as gifts.”

Sara Griffin-Greene, a fan of Raines work, bought three, one for each of her boys at an Arts on Elm event years ago.

“They’re fun and colorful. They’re playful,” Griffin-Greene said. “Each one is very different.”

While Raines has painted dozens of portraits for people, she still hasn’t gotten the nerve to paint her own, a 4-year-old Sheltie-Cashone mix. She finds the desire to capture her perfectly daunting.

“She’s absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

Raines does other forms or art, and is a fan of sketching. She might even stray over to painting cats.

