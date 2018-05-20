Art needed for Julian T. Pierce scholarship

Pierce -

PEMBROKE — The art drop-off for the sixth annual Julian T. Pierce Art Dinner and Auction will run Monday through June 8.

Fifty works of art are needed to be auctioned at the dinner, which will be held on June 29.

Artists are invited to drop off their works at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. There is no singular theme for the art, but a variety of work is needed. Categories include drawings, paintings, jewelry, pottery, sculpture, beadwork, mixed media and textile.

All proceeds will benefit the Julian Pierce Memorial Scholarship Fund at UNCP, Robeson Community College, North Carolina Central University School of Law and Pembroke Legal Aid.

The Julian T. Pierce Memorial Initiative was formed to ensure that Pierce’s life and contributions are remembered, recognized, honored and celebrated.

For additional information, call 910-521-6361 or visit the website at www.julianpiercescholarships.org.

