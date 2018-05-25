8-year-old gets rocket science experience

Macey Reynolds, 8, participated in Rocket Science Day on April 28 with the Fayetteville State University Planetarium manager. She is the daughter of Janna and Joey Reynolds of St. Pauls. Macey also was one of 25 students from Robeson County that participated recently in a Spelling Bee, in which she finished as runner-up. -

Macey Reynolds, 8, participated in Rocket Science Day on April 28 with the Fayetteville State University Planetarium manager. She is the daughter of Janna and Joey Reynolds of St. Pauls. Macey also was one of 25 students from Robeson County that participated recently in a Spelling Bee, in which she finished as runner-up.