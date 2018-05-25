Ride in memory of ‘Mitch’ Lowry is June 30

PEMBROKE — Registration is now open for the 2018 Lumbee Homecoming Bike Ride in memory of Mitchell “Mitch” Lowry.

Registration forms are available online at www.lumbeehomecoming.com. The fee is $10 per person. The bike ride will take place June 30 at 7:15 a.m. Participants also can register beginning at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event.

The ride is a collaboration between Lumbee Regional Development Association and the Kiwanis of Pembroke. Call 910-521-8602 for more information.

It honors Lowry, a longtime civic leader in Pembroke who died recently.