Auditions June 8 for ‘What About Me Lord?’

FAIRMONT — Auditions for the locally produced play “What About Me Lord?” will take place at 5 p.m. June 8 at The Stage.

The Stage is located at 205 W. Thompson St. in Fairmont.

“What About Me Lord?” is directed and produced by Star Singletary. The faith-based play is a guide for single people who are constantly asking the Lord to send them someone to love.

The play includes eight female roles and six male roles. For audition or character information, email Singletary at [email protected]

All ages are welcome to come see the play that opens June 30 at 6 p.m. Ticket are $5.