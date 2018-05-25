Beautiful Baby Contest voting heavy, still open

LUMBERTON — As of Wednesday, 1,993 votes have been cast for the annual Beautiful Baby Contest and voting is still open.

A total of 26 babies have been entered into this year’s contest, which benefits the Robeson County Partnership for Children.

The deadline to vote is 4:30 p.m. June 8.

“Online voting has been phenomenal this year,” said Tim Little, the fund development director for the Robeson County Partnership for Children. “I think people are more accustomed to it, and every year it has grown.”

Each vote costs $1 and can be cast at the Robeson County Partnership for Children office in Lumberton by cash, check, debit or credit card or through The Robesonian’s website, www.robesonian.com. After clicking on the Beautiful Baby Contest pop-up, click the “View Entry” tab to see the contestants and click the “Vote” tab to vote.

Voters also can pay online at robesonpartnership.org, or mail their payment to the Robeson County Partnership for Children office at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Two first-place winners, a boy and a girl, will each receive $100, a parade magnet, a trophy and a crown or tiara. Second- through sixth-place winners also will receive trophies. The top 12 babies will be featured in the partnership’s 2019 calender, which will be released during the fall.

The winners will be announced in The Robesonian on June 17, which is Father’s Day.

Money raised will benefit the Exploration Station, an interactive learning museum located on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton.

For more information, contact Little at 910-738-6767 or [email protected]