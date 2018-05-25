Artist to teach Zen-based technique

Shown is a sketch by local artist Joy McGugan. McGugan uses the drawing method called Zentangle. She will be teaching a series of classes about the technique in Red Springs, Fairmont and Pembroke. -

LUMBERTON — Local artist and educator Joy McGugan will be teaching a series of free classes on the drawing technique called Zentagle.

The Zentangle Method is a way of creating beautiful images by drawing structured patterns, also known as doodling, McGugan said. A person does not need drawing skills because the technique involves the repetition of patterns and lines. Although they look complicated, they are step-by-step designs.

“It’s really kind of relaxing. The key word is ‘zen,’” McGugan said.

The classes are open to teenagers and adults.

The first classes will be offered at McMillan Memorial Library on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The library is located at 205 E. Second Ave. in Red Springs. The second class will be at The Stage in Fairmont on June 12. The class runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. The Stage is located at 205 W. Thompson St. The final classes will be at the Robeson County Public Library in Pembroke at 413 Blaine St. The class times are 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 19.

Classes are limited to 10 people per class and registration is required. To register, contact McGugan at 910-736-4686 or [email protected]

