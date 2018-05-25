The days are getting hotter and pollen is in the air, which can only mean summer is just around the corner.

Looking for a place to cool down and forget about those pesky allergies? Then the Robeson County Public Library is the place for you. Come out this summer and enjoy some of our rockin’ programs and check out a book or two for your upcoming beach vacation.

The Libraries Rock! Summer Reading Program will begin June 18 and will run until Aug. 11. This program is for all ages and you can visit any of our library locations to sign up and earn prizes just for reading. We will host a Summer Reading 2018 Kickoff event in Lumberton on June 23 in the Osterneck Auditorium from 10 a.m. to noon, where you can register for summer reading and make a fun craft.

Our Youth Services Department has been working hard to bring the children of Robeson County some exciting events this summer. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will be joining us again this year for Meet the Museum on June 20 at 10 a.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium and 1:30 p.m. at the Pembroke Public Library. This is a fun and engaging program, learning about the museum and seeing live animals you may find in North Carolina.

You might want to dust off those dancing shoes because we will be having a rockin’ concert on July 13 at 11 a.m. in Lumberton and 2 p.m. in Pembroke featuring the group Big Bang Boom. This concert is geared toward children ages 4 to 12.

Our other programs include Birds of Prey on July 20 in the Osterneck Auditorium at 11 a.m. Family movies will be shown in Lumberton every Monday starting June 25 through July 30 at 3 p.m.

Storytimes will be held throughout the summer at all of our locations. Please check the website for dates and times for the specific branch you would like to attend at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or give us a call at 910-738-4859. Can’t make it to a weekday storytime? No problem. Storytimes also are available in Lumberton every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Do you have a child or teen that enjoys art and wants to learn more? The Robeson County Arts Council and the Robeson County Public Library are partnering for two art workshops at our Rowland branch on June 14 and June 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day. This workshop is sponsored in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

While summer is a great time to be outside, we hope to see you and your family at the library, too. Remember, our books are never out of season, and we hope you take them along on your summer adventures.

Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist

Lauren Piszzor is an outreach services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library

