Theatre shows ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Little Theatre will present the show “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” multiple times during September.

Showtimes are Sept. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and matinees are Sept. 16 and 23 at 3 p.m.

A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, the storyline follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive. Along the way he tackles such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

The three-hour show is recommended for ages 10 and up. It includes adult language and situations.

Tickets are $30 for adult, $25 for seniors 62 and older, and $18 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 843-662-3731 or by going on Florence Little Theatre’s website at www.florencelittletheatre.org. The theater is open Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

The theater is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence, S.C.