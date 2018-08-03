Lions make park benches a Legacy

Lumberton Lions Club President George Lawson, left, Legacy Project Chairman David Cox, Lumberton City Councilman Burnis Wilkins, and City of Lumberton Recreation Director Tim Taylor stand in front of the one of the five park benches donated to the City of Lumberton Recreation Department by the Lumberton Lions Club. Lumberton Lions Club President George Lawson, left, Legacy Project Chairman David Cox, Lumberton City Councilman Burnis Wilkins, and City of Lumberton Recreation Director Tim Taylor stand in front of the one of the five park benches donated to the City of Lumberton Recreation Department by the Lumberton Lions Club.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Lions Club recently placed five park benches given as gifts to the Lumberton City Recreation Department.

The gifts are part of the Lions Clubs International’s Centennial Community Legacy Projects program.

Benches, which are made of a high-grade fiberglass material and cost $900 each, were placed at Godwin Heights Park and Northeast Park.

Club President George Lawson said he was pleased the City Recreation Department allowed the club to replace several aging benches at Godwin Heights Park and install new benches at the new Northeast Park. The club was assisted by Lumberton Councilman Burnis Wilkins and city Director of Recreation Tim Taylor in the placement of the benches.

The project was completed as a part of Lions Clubs International’s Centennial Celebration to commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2017. As a part of the Centennial Celebration, Lions clubs around the world worked to help more than 100 million people and complete Legacy Projects that make lasting contributions to their communities.

For more information on the Lumberton Lions Club and its projects, contact club President Lawson at 910-738-2547.

Lumberton Lions Club President George Lawson, left, Legacy Project Chairman David Cox, Lumberton City Councilman Burnis Wilkins, and City of Lumberton Recreation Director Tim Taylor stand in front of the one of the five park benches donated to the City of Lumberton Recreation Department by the Lumberton Lions Club. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC03726-1-_ne20188116162910.jpg Lumberton Lions Club President George Lawson, left, Legacy Project Chairman David Cox, Lumberton City Councilman Burnis Wilkins, and City of Lumberton Recreation Director Tim Taylor stand in front of the one of the five park benches donated to the City of Lumberton Recreation Department by the Lumberton Lions Club.

Service organization places five at two Lumberton parks