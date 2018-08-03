With summer ending, library prepares for fall fun

Piszczor Piszczor

Seems like just yesterday we were waiting for summer’s arrival after a long winter. Now summer is coming to an end and with that, so is our summer reading program.

Storytimes and Lego Club will continue as scheduled during the last week of summer reading, Monday through Thursday of this week. Join us in Lumberton for a finale celebration on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the garden. There will be a fun tie-dye craft, live music featuring Morris Cordenas, Kona Ice and prize drawings. Bring the family and enjoy a nice evening out at the library. Thanks to Jumbo Art International and the Friends of the Library for supporting this event. To be entered into the drawings, reading logs must be turned in by Friday, however, you may still turn in reading logs on Saturday for a prize bag.

Following the summer reading finale, the youth services department will be taking a break from programs for the remainder of August. Be on the lookout for advertisements on upcoming programs coming to the library this fall. You can check our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org and our social media pages for updates.

Can’t get to the library? Let us bring the library to you. Our Robeson Reads program is always looking for organizations to participate in our bookmobile service. Schools, daycares, nursing homes, assisted living and housing organizations are eligible for this free service. We deliver a crate of 18 preselected books to each organization every two weeks. If you are interested in registering, contact Marvin Paul, Bookmobile Specialist, at 910-738-4859, Ext. 311. Space is limited and an authorized person must register for an organizational borrower’s card.

The library loves to be involved with the community. If you have an upcoming school or community event that you would like us to be a part of, contact Lauren Piszczor, outreach librarian, at 910-738-4859, Ext. 313. We look forward to promoting our resources and services to the residents and their families of Robeson County.

Did you know we changed our borrowing limit? You can now checkout up to 50 items at a time on your library card. Five of those items can be audiobooks or playaways and you can now check out up to five DVDs per adult card. Books and audiobooks may be checked out for two weeks and DVDs may be checked out for one week. All items are eligible for one renewal and materials may be returned to any of our seven locations. This change went into effect on July 1 as a way to kick off celebrations for our upcoming 50th anniversary.

Summer brought with it some rockin’ programs, great reads and lasting memories. We hope you join us for all the fun we will have during the fall season.

Piszczor https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_robesonian-1_ne20187319385382.jpg Piszczor

Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist

Lauren Piszzor is an outreach services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library

Lauren Piszzor is an outreach services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library