RCC student wins Miss Princess crown

GOLDSBORO — Robeson Community College student Michelia Ariah Norton recently brought home the title of 2018-19 Teen Miss Princess of North Carolina.

At the competition held Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 in Goldsboro, Nortan sang “I Look to You” by the Glee Cast for talent and received the Miss Congeniality title.

Norton, 18, is the daughter of Michael and Catasha Norton. She is the assistant choreographer for The Robeson County Christmas Show, which is performed at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater each year. She also cheers with the Lady Heroes dance team of the Cape Fear Heroes indoor professional football team. She plans to transfer to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and major in social work. Her goal is to open a special needs dance studio.

The Princess of North Carolina State Pageant and its State Queens support Victory Junction, a camp for children with special life challenges located in Randleman, as their community service platform.

Norton said she looks forward to representing her state and raising money for Victory Junction.

