Classes to teach ‘Med Instead of Meds’

LUMBERTON — The Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will be offering tips on living a traditional Mediterranean lifestyle through its “Med Instead of Meds” class series.

The six-class series will explore seven simple steps to eating the “Med Way” by learning Mediterranean tips, life hacks and recipes.

The classes are scheduled for Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Oct. 9, and 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Each class will cover one to two of the seven “Med Way” steps, followed by hands-on lessons in the kitchen.

The registration fee of $20, which should be paid by check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension, may be mailed to Robeson County Cooperative Extension, P.O. Box 2280, Lumberton, N.C. 28359, or delivered to Denese Prevatte at the Extension Center. The fee covers all supplies.

An enrollment form can be downloaded from the Cooperative Extension website or received by email and must be returned with the registration fee by Aug. 28. There are no refunds unless the class is canceled. Registrants can substitute a friend in their spot if notification is given by Sept. 4.

For more information, contact Janice Fields at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected] For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact Cooperative Extension at 910-671-3276 no later than Aug. 28.