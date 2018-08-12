Summer ends, RCPL gets ready for fall

Bowden Bowden

Summer Reading is over here at Robeson County Public Library. We had a wonderful kickoff party with music, story time and craft. We painted rocks and had a blast. We also had a visit from the N.C. Museum of Natural Science for our first visitor of the summer. We sang and danced with Big! Bang! Boom! And we saw live birds of prey. Our summer has been full; however, it wouldn’t be complete without a grand finale.

On Friday we enjoyed our Summer Reading Finale. Live music, tie-dye craft and Kona Ice. We also held a drawing from the completed reading logs and activity sheets turned in on or before Thursday. We were excited to give it to our participating readers, children and adults, a gift card for Barnes and Nobles to encourage further reading.

Although this was our last week for our Summer Reading calendar, please be on the lookout for our regular season to pick back up in September. As always our calendars are posted and kept up to date on our website. Youth Services is already busy planning exciting programs for this school year. Don’t think the fun ends when summer does. At the Robeson County Public Library, we take fun and reading seriously year-round.

This year we want to try new programs in our Youth Services department. One such program is that of a reading circle. We will start with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” We will meet once a month to read aloud from the chapter book. After this title we hope to continue on to other engaging books. If you have any used Harry Potter books, and you no longer need them, please donate them to your local branch.

For people interested in checking out books, our Rowland branch is still temporarily closed for repairs, so please come to Lumberton or visit our Fairmont branch to check out books. These locations are the closest to Rowland.

To return your Rowland books feel free to continue using the drop box slot located alongside the door of the Rowland branch. Don’t forget we can get any book you may want from any of our locations and have it delivered to another of our branches.

If your interests lie in areas of research or genealogy please remember that we have an email just for you. You may contact us at [email protected] We ask that you describe your topic of interest but also include your name, email address and phone number. Since we do not have a genealogist on staff please be patient when waiting for us to complete your query and getting your information to you.

Perhaps your need lies in the area of technology? Please call ahead and request to “Book a Librarian.” Our staff is knowledgeable in various areas but not everyone knows everything. This method of requesting help ensures that the most knowledgeable person on staff will be available to assist you in your area of concern.

Come see your library and all the programs we have to offer. Get all the information from our website www.robesoncountylibrary.org or contact the library at 910-738-4859. For questions about programs please contact me, Lisa Bowden, Youth Services librarian, at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310. I’m looking forward to hearing from you all.

Bowden

By Lisa Bowden Contributing columnist

Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.

