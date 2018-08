Lumberton triplets, Michael, Macie and Mathieu, sit in a spacious 175-pound watermelon grown by their father, Martin Davis. Davis said the last time he grew an oversized watermelon was about eight years ago. He decided to revisit the hobby this year just to sit the now 18-week-old babies inside. Vickie Jones gave birth to the babies in March.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_001-2-1-_ne20188715549223.jpg