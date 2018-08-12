Soul kicks off Theater’s season

The Masters of Soul will perform hits from the 1960s on Sept. 14 at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton. The Masters of Soul will perform hits from the 1960s on Sept. 14 at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will kick off it 2018-19 season with Masters of Soul, and tickets are on sale now.

The one-night-only show is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

A regular sell-out show, the Masters of Soul tribute show is a celebration of artists discovered in the Motor City in the 1960s. The show features costumed, fully choreographed tributes to male and female groups of the era, backed by a band of seasoned musicians who have been performing together for decades.

Tickets are $25 for individual tickets, $22 for seniors age 65 and older and military, $10 for students, and $20 for PrivilegesPlus members. Group discount rates of $20 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance and are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

Tickets also can be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour before each performance. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

Season subscriptions are available.

The Masters of Soul will perform hits from the 1960s on Sept. 14 at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_MASTERS-OF-SOUL-Group_no-logo-SMALL_ne20188995422707.jpg The Masters of Soul will perform hits from the 1960s on Sept. 14 at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton.