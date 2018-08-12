Grape stomp set for Sept. 8

Contestants form a grape-stomping line during the annual Grape Stomp festival in Rose Hill. Festival-goers will stomp 6,000 pounds of grapes during the 42nd annual Grape Stomp on Sept. 8. Contestants form a grape-stomping line during the annual Grape Stomp festival in Rose Hill. Festival-goers will stomp 6,000 pounds of grapes during the 42nd annual Grape Stomp on Sept. 8.

ROSE HILL — Duplin Winery is hosting its 42nd annual Grape Stomp in Rose Hill in September.

The stomp will be 1 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 8. The event will include live music, interactive games, vineyard tours, wine tastings, prizes, food, drink and, of course, a grape-stomping contest. The event will take place at 918 W. Charity Road.

Duplin Winery’s long-standing tradition began in 1976 when Duplin’s first grape harvest was ready for crushing, which was then done manually. More than 100 people gathered in Rose Hill and were able to stomp close to 1,000 pounds of grapes to make the first Duplin wines.

Today, festival-goers stomp about 6,000 pounds of grapes all in good fun. Each of the 1,000 attendees will have a chance to stomp grapes with their bare feet and the most skilled will have an opportunity to participate in a stomp-off to compete for a grand prize.

“It’s almost like waking up on Christmas morning. We can’t wait to get out and spend a day of fun with our extended Duplin Family,” said Jonathan Fussell, co-owner of Duplin Winery. “This is something we look forward to and plan for all year, and our hope is that our customers continue to love it as much as we do.”

The advance ticket price is $20 with limited availability, and day-of-tickets are $30 with limited space available.

