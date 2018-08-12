What’s happening

•Aug. 12 – 13

Family tree: The Vanderhall, Miles, Baker, Rhone, McArthur, Leach, Manning, Braswell, Page and Singletary Family Tree Reunion will be held at 11 a.m. at Camp Grace, 145 Grace Drive, Fairmont. All family members from North and South Carolina are asked to wear family tree t-shirts Aug. 12. For more information, contact Rev. James Rhone at 910-422-3254 or 240-462-0263, Michael Miles at 910-674-1428, or Louise Miles-Alford at 910-422-9720.

•Aug. 13

Field trip: BVI Inc. is sponsoring a trip to the water park at White Lake. The blind or visually impaired must register by Aug. 9. Call 910-738-8012 or send an email to [email protected] to register.

•Aug. 16

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. A guest from the Lumberton Fire Department will speak.

Candlelight vigil: The 11th annual Candlelight Memorial Services for people who have died as the result of homicide, domestic violence, drunk driving or vehicle homicide will be held in the First Baptist Church Cherry Fellowship Hall at 7 p.m. The church is located at 606 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton. Contact Debra L. Arnette at 910-734-1527 to have a family member remembered

•Aug. 18

Farmers art: The Third Saturday Art at the Farmers Market event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Red Springs Farmers Market. A free movie showing will began at 8:30 p.m.

Class of 1968: The Rosenwald High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year class reunion at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. For more information, call Lucille Christian at 910-628-9215, Tilda McMillan at 910-628-9215 or Terry Gilchrist at 910-628-0828.

Class of 1993: The St. Pauls High School Class of 1993 will celebrate its 25-year class reunion 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Adelio’s Restaurant in downtown Lumberton. Send $35 by July 13 to Paypal: [email protected] or by CashApp: $CVJW for entry.

•Sept. 15

Park music: Music in the Park will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Vardell Memorial Garden in Red Springs. Admission is $20 per person.

Class of 1983: The South Robeson High School Class of 1983 has scheduled a reunion to be held at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. For more information, call 910-374-7298.

•Sept. 16

Food Trucks: A Downtown Food Truck Rodeo will be held at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m.

•Sept. 20

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. N.C. House candidate Jarrod Lowery will speak.

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. N.C. Sen. Danny Britt will be the speaker.

•Sept. 29

Oxendine family: The Oxendine family will hold a reunion for the family of the late Lacy Lee and Cordia Oxendine at Williards Chapel Church on Elrod Road in Rowland. Bring a covered dish and dessert. For additional information, contact Alice Oxendine at 910-739-9803 or 910-633-9130.

•Nov. 3

Class of 1978: The Manolia High School of 1978 their 40th Year Reunion. All classmates are invited. For ore information, call Beverly Jocobs Locklear at 910-734-6907; Lora Bell Locklear at 910-536-7830; Regina Chavis Lowery at 910-734-1195; or Wendy Smith Locklear at 910-366-0508.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.