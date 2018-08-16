Event Saturday aims to Clear the Shelters

LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends will be joining shelters across the nation on Saturday for the Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Franny’s Friends will have puppies and kittens available for adoption, and hot dogs, drinks and T-shirts for sale. There will also be a cornhole tournament for fun and pet-related prizes.

Television networks NBC and Telemundo hold Clear the Shelters events nationally each year, with more than 900 shelters participating. Hills will be offering price cuts on their pet food in support of Clear the Shelters this weekend.

Visit Franny’s Friends on Facebook to see pictures of dogs and cats for adoption. For information, visit www.cleartheshelters.com.