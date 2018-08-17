Fairmont Farmers Festival Pageant applications available

FAIRMONT — Applications are available now to enter the Fairmont Farmers Festival Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the E.R. Gause Auditorium at Rosenwald Elementary School. The deadline to register for the pageant is Sept. 14. There is a $75 entry fee.

Participants must be between the ages of 2 and 19, and live within a 15-mile radius of Fairmont. The pageant will have six age categories: Wee, 2 to 3 years old; Little, 4 to 6; Tiny, 7 to 9; Junior, 10 to 12; Teen, 13 to 15; and Miss, 16 to 19 years old.

Scholarships will be awarded to the winner, and the first and second runners-up of the Miss category.

Applications can be picked up at Angie’s Touch of Class or printed from the town of Fairmont website, www.fairmontnc.com. Call Angie Lovin at 910-628-6027 or 910-740-1152 for information.