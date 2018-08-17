What’s happening

•Sept. 1

Smith family: The family of Archie and Carrie Mae Smith will gather at Saddletree Church of God at noon for a family reunion. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish. For more information, call Rosie Oxendine at 910-740-1241 or Glenn Hammonds at 910-734-0041.

•Sept. 6

Ribbon cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Painted Pony Vineyards, 286 Tideland Drive in Shannon, will take place at 10 a.m.

•Sept. 7

Stand Down: Veteran & Community Stand Down is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory at 4503 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

•Sept. 9

Allenton reunion: The Annual Allenton High School Reunion will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 41 Seafood, located at 2401 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. All Allenton High School alumni are welcome to attend. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

•Sept. 15

Park music: Music in the Park will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Vardell Memorial Garden in Red Springs. Admission is $20 per person.

Class of 1983: The South Robeson High School Class of 1983 has scheduled a reunion to be held at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. For more information, call 910-374-7298.

•Sept. 16

Food Trucks: A Downtown Food Truck Rodeo will be held at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m.

•Sept. 20

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. N.C. House candidate Jarrod Lowery will speak.

•Sept. 29

Oxendine family: The Oxendine family will hold a reunion for the family of the late Lacy Lee and Cordia Oxendine at 1 p.m. at Williards Chapel Church on Elrod Road in Rowland. Bring a covered dish and dessert. For additional information, contact Alice Oxendine at 910-739-9803 or 910-633-9130.

•Oct. 13

60 Seconds: “60 Seconds,” a domestic violence awareness event, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 3990 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Farmers pageant: The Fairmont Farmers Festival Scholarship Pageant will be held at Rosenwald Elementary School at 2 p.m. Applications can be picked up at Angie’s Touch of Class or printed from the town of Fairmont’s website, www.fairmontnc.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 14. For information, call Angie Lovin at 910-628-6027 or 910-740-1152.

•Oct. 18

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. N.C. Sen. Danny Britt will be the speaker.

•Oct. 20

Kinlaw Family: The Kinlaw Reunion for all descendants of Thomas Kinlaw will be held at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road in Lumberton. The cost for catered lunch is $13.50 per person. Mail payment no later than Sept. 15 to Myrna White, 14080 Palisades Ave., Huntley, Ill. 60142

•Nov. 3

Class of 1978: The Manolia High School of 1978 their 40th Year Reunion. All classmates are invited. For ore information, call Beverly Jocobs Locklear at 910-734-6907; Lora Bell Locklear at 910-536-7830; Regina Chavis Lowery at 910-734-1195; or Wendy Smith Locklear at 910-366-0508.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.