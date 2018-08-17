Avondale releases 2 films, start work on 3rd

Avondale Pictures released its first two films, “Shake Off The World,” which was filmed in Lumberton; and “Amazed By You,” this summer. The company is in the pre-production phase of its new film, “The Righteous Twelve.” Filming will begin in December 2019. Avondale Pictures released its first two films, “Shake Off The World,” which was filmed in Lumberton; and “Amazed By You,” this summer. The company is in the pre-production phase of its new film, “The Righteous Twelve.” Filming will begin in December 2019.

LUMBERTON — “Shake Off The World,” a faith-based movie filmed in Lumberton, will be available on Sept. 15 on the following online streaming platforms: Amazon Instant Video, Amazon Prime, Microsoft Xbox, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Christian Cinema and FlixHouse Cinema.

The movie, produced by Chuck Williams, was filmed in Lumberton and featured a cast of local residents.

It revolves around a high school football player who is forced to overcome a crisis of faith. The film premiered Nov. 13, 2015, at the Carolina Civic Center.

Another production of Avondale Pictures, “Amazed By You,” was also released this summer.

“Amazed By You” is about a “city slicker,” Christian Andrews, who is thrown into a cowboy world filled with five sisters, two bullies, a whole lot of cattle, one grungy dog and a woman who runs it all, and he has only his faith to guide him through it.

In the meantime, Avondale Pictures’ newest film, “The Righteous Twelve,” currently is in preproduction, will be in theaters the summer of 2020. The cast will include Lumberton resident Sierra Foley.

In this faith-based Western, 12 men come together to avenge their friend’s death, but their journey may take them to redemption or death. The film stars Chuck Williams, Dean Cain, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Pryor Jr., Jessica Lynch, Timothy Goodwin, Ronnie Rodriguez and Brett Wagner.

Casting continues and prospective hopefuls seeking primary or background roles can submit to [email protected]

