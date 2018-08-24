Rotary shows support for Pals

Former Rotary District Governor Wilson Ray presents a check for $2,300 from the Red Springs Rotary Club to Dencie Lambdon, middle, and Judy Arrington, of Community in Schools of Robeson County. The Red Springs Rotary Club has been an active supporter of the BakPak Pals initiative, and the check was to help fund that program for the new school year. Former Rotary District Governor Wilson Ray presents a check for $2,300 from the Red Springs Rotary Club to Dencie Lambdon, middle, and Judy Arrington, of Community in Schools of Robeson County. The Red Springs Rotary Club has been an active supporter of the BakPak Pals initiative, and the check was to help fund that program for the new school year.

