The public library overs more than just books

The exciting part of being the outreach librarian for Robeson County Public Library is going out into the community, promoting the resources and services we offer to our residents and encouraging them to come and visit us.

Often when I’m out promoting or speaking with a patron in the library, they are amazed at all that we offer. Yes, libraries have books — lots and lots of books — but we are so much more. If you haven’t been to the library in a while, let me tell you about some of our resources and services.

If you don’t have a library card, let us make one for you. A library card is free and your gateway to information. All you need to do is show a photo ID and proof of current address. You can check out up to 50 items at a time on a resident card, which includes books and up to five audiobooks. You also can check out up to five DVDs per adult card. Along with that, you can check out eBooks, audiobooks and magazines through e-inc Overdrive, the Libby App or NCKids.

Your library card also provides you access to databases. Through NCLive.org, you can get homework help, study test prep materials, read newspapers and so much more. Have you ever wanted to learn a language? Register for a library card and you can learn up to 70 languages for free with Mango Languages.

Your library card provides you two hours a day of Internet access on our public computers. If you need to apply for a job, type out a resume, do homework, etc. you can log onto any of our patron computers with your card. If you need more extensive help with technology, such as creating an email account or help with Microsoft Office, you may Book-a-Librarian for a 30-minute technology session.

While we want everyone to have a library card, let’s talk about what you can do in the library without one. Reading is always No. 1. You don’t need to have a library card to browse our shelves and sit down to read or study. We have newspapers, magazines and a reference collection you can read in-house. If you have work to do on your own personal electronic device, you can log onto our WiFi for free.

We host a number of free programs and events throughout the year for children. We provide storytime during the week and a family storytime on Saturdays at 10 a.m. in Lumberton. During the school year, children ages 4 to 12 can participate in LEGO Club on Wednesdays and children ages 8 to 12 can participate in STEM Club one Friday a month. Be on the lookout for new programs starting in the fall.

To encourage reading before a child enters school, we offer the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. Babies and children up to the start of kindergarten read 100 books at a time and receive a prize when they turn in a completed sheet. When they reach 1,000 books they are presented with the Carson Davis Super Reader Award in memory of the bravest super reader, Carson Davis. Stop in and register your child for this awesome program. Robeson County Public Library is also running a pilot program during 2018 called Fines Away! During this year, there are no overdue fines on children’s materials and family DVDs and all previous overdue fines are waived.

Have you ever wanted to learn more about your ancestors? Come check out the Hoyland Livermore Jennings Genealogy and Local History Room located in the Lumberton library. Here you can browse the shelves for research, log on to Ancestry.com or view our microfilm collection. While we do not have a genealogist on staff, we can provide an introductory of the room when you visit and if you need more help, you can email your genealogy request to [email protected] or book a 30-minute appointment.

While this is just snippet of what we provide to the community, there is always something new to learn and explore at the library. We hope that you come in and see for yourself soon.

Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist

Lauren Piszczor is an outreach services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library

