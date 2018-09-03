Shriners bring Tractor Pull to Fairgrounds

September 3, 2018 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Shriners-Sudan Tomcats have scheduled their annual Shriners 300 Truck and Tractor Pull for Friday and Saturday.

The event, which benefits the Shriner’s club, will take place both days at 7 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, located at 3750 N.C. 41 South in Lumberton. The event is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Admission is $20 for people ages 13 and older, and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Advance tickets are $15. Children 5 and under get in free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Attendees can take photos and meet the drivers during the event.

The tractor pull will feature eight vehicle classes, and $26,000 in cash prices will be awarded.

Tractor pulling is a competitive motor sport in which modified farm tractors, modified tractors or trucks drag a metal sled along a prescribed course. The sled contains a box filled with weight that is mechanically winched forward as the sled progresses along the course.

The Shriners and the National Tractor Pull Association stage the event annually in Lumberton.

Staff report