Shriners bring Tractor Pull to Fairgrounds

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Shriners-Sudan Tomcats have scheduled their annual Shriners 300 Truck and Tractor Pull for Friday and Saturday.

The event, which benefits the Shriner’s club, will take place both days at 7 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, located at 3750 N.C. 41 South in Lumberton. The event is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Admission is $20 for people ages 13 and older, and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Advance tickets are $15. Children 5 and under get in free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Attendees can take photos and meet the drivers during the event.

The tractor pull will feature eight vehicle classes, and $26,000 in cash prices will be awarded.

Tractor pulling is a competitive motor sport in which modified farm tractors, modified tractors or trucks drag a metal sled along a prescribed course. The sled contains a box filled with weight that is mechanically winched forward as the sled progresses along the course.

The Shriners and the National Tractor Pull Association stage the event annually in Lumberton.