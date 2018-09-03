Auditions set for ‘Mermaid’

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions has scheduled open auditions for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Auditions for the musical will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium of Robeson Community College at 5160 Old Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Roles are open for ages 10 to adult. Participants are expected to prepare a short song selection and/or a monologue and provide the music. A Bluetooth and auxiliary cable will be provided for music playback.

The Broadway musical brings to vivid life all the original characters from the original Disney animated movie, complete with an award-winning score by Alan Menkin that includes all the songs.

For more information or to schedule an audition time, call 910-224-4000. To request a video submission, email a video link to [email protected]