Movies coming to athletic complex

LUMBERTON — The Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex will be the setting for three nights of outdoor family friendly movie showings beginning Friday.

The showings, which start at 7:30 each night, will be part of the Movies Under the Moon series, presented by the city of Lumberton Parks and Recreation Department. They are free and open to all ages.

The series will begin Friday with a showing of the PG-rated film, “Despicable Me 3.” The film tells the story of a mischievous minion’s hope that Gru, a former villain, will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world.

The movie is about 90 minutes. Concessions will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair for comfort.

Other scheduled showings include “Jaws” on Sept. 21 and a people’s choice film Oct. 19.

The park is located on 900 Meadow Road in Lumberton.