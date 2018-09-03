Musketeers open GPAC season

“The Three Musketeers” will show at Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North at Pembroke Sept. 20-21 at 8 p.m. each night. “The Three Musketeers” will show at Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North at Pembroke Sept. 20-21 at 8 p.m. each night.

PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will open its 2018-19 season with “The Three Musketeers.”

Shows are Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $26 and $21 for adults, and $5 for children and students. The show is sponsored in part by Wesley Pines Retirement Center of Lumberton.

“The Three Musketeers” story follows D’Artagnan, who travels to Paris in hopes of becoming a musketeer, one of the French king’s elite bodyguards. Upon his arrival he discovers the corps has been disbanded by conniving Cardinal Richelieu, who secretly hopes to seize the throne.

Fortunately, Athos, Porthos and Aramis have refused to lay down their weapons and continue to protect their king. D’Artagnan joins with the rogues to expose Richelieu’s plot against the crown.

The play is directed by Jonathan Drahos, director of Theatre at UNCP.

“This production has an epic spirit — sword fights, romance, dancing, rolling-in-the-isles comedy, and high adventure,” Drahos said. “It’s going to be a fun night in a great space.”

Last year, GPAC introduced an artist-in-residence program to its season and presented “Romeo & Juliet” as its first production. The program called for the hiring of professional actors from New York and Los Angeles to spend a month at UNCP working on the production.

“As a performing arts center, we are unique in that we are also on a university campus,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC and producer for the play. “We have some incredible arts programs on our campus. An opportunity like this can really showcase that talent. We are committed to producing original productions that highlight arts programs at UNCP, including our art, music and theatre programs.”

Other season performances at GPAC include The Fayetteville Symphony’s “A Night of John Williams,” “Comte Dracula: A New Musical,” “Hotel California; A Salute To The Eagles,” “The Magic Variety Show” and more.

“The Three Musketeers” is one of several performances that is being held in conjunction with the Act I Diner’s Club. Themed meals will be available for an extra charge, and will be served in the Chancellor’s Dining Room before performances in GPAC.

Call the GPAC box office at 910-521-6361 for information. Visit uncp.edu/gpac to see the full list of shows coming this season, or call the box office.

