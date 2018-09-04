What’s happening

Sept. 6

Ribbon cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Painted Pony Vineyards, 286 Tideland Drive in Shannon, will take place at 10 a.m.

•Sept. 7

Stand Down: Veteran & Community Stand Down is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory at 4503 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Outdoor Movie: “Despicable Me 3” will show at 7:30 p.m. at the Pennington Athletic Complex at Northeast Park as part of the Movies Under the Moon outdoor movie series.

•Sept. 7 – 8

Tractor Pull: The annual Shriners 300 Truck and Tractor Pull will be held on the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 6 and up. Ages 5 and under are free.

•Sept. 8

Planet parade: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center will hold a free public show called “Parade of Planets” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Call 910-735-2147 to make reservations.

Democratic meeting: The Democratic Women of Robeson County will meet at noon at the Village Station in Lumberton, located at 2744 N. Roberts Ave. All women interested in supporting and promoting the principles of the Democratic Party and in encouraging women to seek public office and participate in Democratic Party activities are invited to attend.

•Sept. 9

Allenton reunion: The Annual Allenton High School Reunion will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 41 Seafood, located at 2401 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. All Allenton High School alumni are welcome to attend. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

•Sept. 14: The Masters of Soul will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. Call the center at 910-738-4339 for tickets.

•Sept. 15

Color Walk: A Recovery Color Walk will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Luther Britt Park. The event will start in Shelter A. Participants are urged to wear white or light-colored clothes.

Park music: Music in the Park will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Vardell Memorial Garden in Red Springs. Admission is $20 per person.

Class of 1983: The South Robeson High School Class of 1983 has scheduled a reunion to be held at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. For more information, call 910-374-7298.

Dial family: The family of Richard Arthur and Lena Jacobs Dial will hold a family reunion at the home of Randall and Diane Jones,2681 N.C. 710 South,Pembroke, at 2 p.m. Each family is encouraged to bring their favorite Covered Dish.Call Essie Jones,910-521-3517, or Woodrow Dial 910-521-4608 for more information.

•Sept. 16

Food Trucks: A Downtown Food Truck Rodeo will be held at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bullock family: The Henry Cleveland Bullock Descendants Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church in Lumberton. Guest are asked to bring their favorite foods.

•Sept. 20

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. N.C. House candidate Jarrod Lowery will speak.

Alive After 5: The Fantstic Shakers will perform at Alive After Five at 7 p.m. in downtown Lumberton.

•Sept. 20 – 21

Three Musketeers: “The Three Musketeers” will show at Givens Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.

•Sept. 21

Outdoor movie: “Jaws” will show at 7:30 p.m. at the Pennington Athletic Complex at Northeast Park as part of the Movies Under the Moon outdoor movie series.

•Sept. 22

Book’Em 2018: Book’Em North Carolina 2018 will be held at Robeson Community College from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Sept. 28

Variety show: A Magic Variety Show with Jessica Jane and Niels Duinker Prepare will be held at Givens Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.

•Sept. 29

Oxendine family: The Oxendine family will hold a reunion for the family of the late Lacy Lee and Cordia Oxendine at 1 p.m. at Williards Chapel Church on Elrod Road in Rowland. Bring a covered dish and dessert. For additional information, contact Alice Oxendine at 910-739-9803 or 910-633-9130.

Powers family: A reunion for the descendants of Javie and Mary Hulon Powers will be held at the Godwin Heights Park in Lumberton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guest are asked to bring a covered dish. For questions, call Pauline Evers at 910-739-2162.

•Oct. 13

60 Seconds: “60 Seconds,” a domestic violence awareness event, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 3990 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Farmers pageant: The Fairmont Farmers Festival Scholarship Pageant will be held at Rosenwald Elementary School at 2 p.m. Applications can be picked up at Angie’s Touch of Class or printed from the town of Fairmont’s website, www.fairmontnc.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 14. For information, call Angie Lovin at 910-628-6027 or 910-740-1152.

•Oct. 18

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. N.C. Sen. Danny Britt will be the speaker.

•Oct. 19

Outdoor movie: A film will show at 7:30 p.m. at the Pennington Athletic Complex at Northeast Park as part of the Movies Under the Moon outdoor movie series. The movie shown will be the people’s choice.

•Oct. 20

Kinlaw Family: The Kinlaw Reunion for all descendants of Thomas Kinlaw will be held at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road in Lumberton. The cost for catered lunch is $13.50 per person. Mail payment no later than Sept. 15 to Myrna White, 14080 Palisades Ave., Huntley, Ill. 60142

•Nov. 3

Class of 1978: The Magnolia High School class of 1978 is having a 40th Year Reunion. For more information, call Beverly Jocobs Locklear at 910-734-6907; Lora Bell Locklear at 910-536-7830; Regina Chavis Lowery at 910-734-1195; or Wendy Smith Locklear at 910-366-0508.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.