The regular season is about to start here at Robeson County Public Library.

We have outstanding programs already planned. We have Youngster Yoga, our amazing storytimes, after-school storytimes, Saturday storytimes, a play and an event by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences. Plan to attend and amplify your skills in reading, listening and moving.

Our storytimes will begin this week, and we plan to bring you exciting new stories and crafts. This year we’ve added three 4 p.m. times to our calendar. We have our wildly popular Lego Club on Wednesdays, an after-school storytime on Tuesdays, a movie once a month on a Friday and our new Read-A-Long program once a month, also on a Friday. Our Read-A-Long program will feature “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Bring your copy, or we have a few to share.

Our play this year is “George Washington Carver,” and we expect it to be standing-room-only for attendance. Please call Youth Services to reserve your seats if you have 10 or more planning to attend. This play will be presented on March 1 and for only one showing.

The birds are coming back! That’s right, the Birds of Prey are returning to Robeson County Public Library. On Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. our Pembroke branch will host Hawk Manor Falconry from Lillington. Master Falconer Chip Gentry is an exceptional teacher and trainer of these amazing birds. Yes, they are live and will fly around. It’s a show you will not want to miss.

Let’s get moving. Yoga is the thing for us at the library this season. If your child can walk we are ready to introduce him or her to yoga. We’re aiming for those who are just learning to walk to pre-K age. Bring your own mat or towel and get ready to stretch. Good habits begin now and yoga is all about getting to know yourself and learning to be you. This meditative practice is thousands of years old and the benefits are immeasurable. We will make this fun and engaging for the youngsters. For our teens we also are planning a yoga event. This will happen on a Thursday and we’ll keep you posted on the details.

For our middle-school age patrons, we will have our annual science event presented by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences. On Nov. 16, the museum will bring us a presentation on science and show us how the scientific method applies to our daily lives and the careers related to science. Our middle schools are already reserving seats, so contact us early if you’re planning on bringing 10 or more children and adults.

Come see your library and all the programs we have to offer. Get all the information from our website www.robesoncountylibrary.org or contact the library at 910-738-4859. For questions about programs please contact me, Lisa Bowden, Youth Services librarian, at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310. I’m looking forward to hearing from you all.

By Lisa Bowden Contributing columnist

Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.

