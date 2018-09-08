Social Justice Symposium at UNCP to focus on race Tuesday

Gaffney Gaffney

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will be the setting of a dialogue about race and discrimination.

The 11th annual Social Justice Symposium will take place 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University Center Annex. A prelude discussion about race in the Southeast will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Karen Gaffney, a professor at Raritan Valley Community College in New Jersey. Gaffney is the author of “Dismantling the Racism Machine: A Manual and Toolbox.”

The book offers clear instructions for understanding the history of race, including “whiteness,” starting in colonial America where the elite created a hierarchy of racial categories to maintain their power through a divide-and-conquer strategy. As a toolbox, the book provides a variety of specific action steps that readers can take once they have developed a foundational understanding of the history of white supremacy.

