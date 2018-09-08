Theater offers taste of Wilmington

Patrons ride a trolley throughout downtown Wilmington for Thalian Hall's A Taste of the Town food tour. Patrons ride a trolley throughout downtown Wilmington for Thalian Hall's A Taste of the Town food tour.

WILMINGTON — The Thalian Hall Theater will be taking people on a culinary journey this week.

A Taste of the Town, a food tour throughout restaurants in downtown Wilmington, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Tour participants will meet at Thalian Hall to get their maps and lanyards, which will identify them as Taste of the Town patrons. Patrons will visit 12 participating restaurants and sample small appetizer-size portions. Trolley service will be available, or patrons can choose to walk.

Participating restaurants include Anne Bonny’s Bar & Grill, Bella’s Bar Local, Crust Kitchen & Cocktails, Dram & Morsel, Elijah’s, Fat Tony’s Italian Pub, The Pilot House, PinPoint, Platypus & Gnome, Savorez, Tarantelli’s and The George on the Riverwalk.

Voting cards will be given at the start of the night and can be dropped off on the trolleys or at Thalian Hall at the end of the event for favorite dishes in the categories of Best Overall, Best Entree, Best Appetizer, and Best Dessert.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at the thalianhall.org, or by calling the Thalian Hall Box Office at 910-632-2285.

All proceeds benefit historic Thalian Hall.

Patrons ride a trolley throughout downtown Wilmington for Thalian Hall’s A Taste of the Town food tour. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_trolley_ne201895165243255.jpg Patrons ride a trolley throughout downtown Wilmington for Thalian Hall’s A Taste of the Town food tour.