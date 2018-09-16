Lumbee genealogy topic of symposium

PEMBROKE — Lumbee Genealogy Symposium has been scheduled for Oct. 3-5 at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The Museum of the Southeast American Indian is the event’s host. The $25 includes the cost of meals and copies of research.

A community bus tour is scheduled for Oct. 3. The bus will depart from the Grace P. Johnson Stadium parking lot at 2 p.m. All other activities will take place in the museum at Old Main.

Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Sessions begin at 9 a.m.

The inaugural event aims to bring together research and resources and discuss family trees and related topics. Presenters include scholars and family researchers.

The symposium is presented in partnership with the Lumbee Tribe and aims to reveal the indigeneity of Lumbee history and culture. The keynote speaker, Malinda Maynor Lowery, will open the symposium with a reading from and discussion of her new book, “Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle.”

Lowery is a history professor and director of the Center for the Study of the American South at UNC- Chapel Hill.

The symposium will explore topics, such as the coalescing of American Indian people in the Southeast to form new American Indian groups, as with the Lumbee; migration patterns of American Indian peoples moving from throughout Virginia to Robeson County; communities established through socioeconomic/political factors; DNA testing to prove American Indian identity; tribal enrollment qualifications; trans-generational trauma, and finally, presentations exploring five prominent Lumbee families reaching back to the Colonial period.

Visit uncp.edu/gpac to register online or call the museum at 910-521-6282.