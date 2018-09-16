Florence forces event to be rescheduled

Due to the threat of Hurricane Florence, The Master of Soul concert at the Carolina Civic Center was postponed to January. Due to the threat of Hurricane Florence, The Master of Soul concert at the Carolina Civic Center was postponed to January.

LUMBERTON — The threat of Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation or postponement of various events scheduled for this past week.

Below are the events cancelled or postponed, with new dates where applicable.

The Masters of Soul, which was scheduled to run Friday at the Carolina Civic Center, has been postponed to Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. All tickets purchased for this show will be honored for the show with same seating. When a show is rescheduled, no refunds are available. For question, call the theater at 910-738-4339.

The Social Justice Symposium, which was scheduled to be held Tuesday in the the U.C. Annex at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been postponed until an as yet undetermined date in October. Scheduled to speak at the free event is Karen Gaffney, author of “Dismantling the Racism Machine.” For more information, contact Robert Canida, [email protected] or 910-521-6508.

The Dinner in Paris fundraiser, to be held in parallel with the Purple Door Production’s season opener “Always a Bridesmaid,” has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. The dinner will be held in a new location at the BB&T Board Room in the Charles V. Chrestman Workforce Development building at Robeson Community College. For additional information, contact RCC Foundation Director Rebekah Lowry at 910-272-3235.

The Recovery Color Walk/Run, which was scheduled to take place Saturday at Luther Britt Park, has been cancelled. No new date has been set for the event sponsored by the Robeson Substance Use Coalition. The Facebook page Paint Robeson Purple will provide updates. For additional information, call 910-272-1177.

