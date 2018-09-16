Care Center gets Thrifty support

Features
The Repeat Performance Thrift Shop presented the Lumberton Christian Care Center with a donation, in addition to their monthly support, in the amount of $7,688. Shown are Kenny Biggs, left, and Clyde McKee, the chairman and treasurer of the Thrift Store Board, ane Barbara Andrews, store president, presenting the check to Clementine Thompson-McCormick, a board member and director of Lumberton Christian Care Center.

