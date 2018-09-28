LUMBERTON — The Inner Peace Center for the Arts studio will be the setting for the Artober 2018 Jumbo Jam.

The art event will be held Oct. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. and celebrates different media of the arts.

Musical performances include Morris Cardenes, Danny Young, Robert Turner and Bob Lawrence, Larry Arnold and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Jazz Choir 1, and Ronald Watson and Friends.

“Bucky” Benson, Joy McGugan, Melvin Morris and the UNCP Art club will showcase art demos and provide hands-on activites.

Participants can also expect dancing with the Robeson Rockers and a spoken word by Tonya Elk Locklear and “Yogii” Barnes. Food and vendors will also be set up.

Vendors can call 910-734-3351 for additional information. The Inner Peace gallery is located at 700 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.