‘Voice’ contestant to perform at Civic Center

“The Voice” contestant Brooke Simpson and local talent Charly Lowry will perform Oct. 13 at the Carolina Civic Center as part of the 2018-19 entertainment season. “The Voice” contestant Brooke Simpson and local talent Charly Lowry will perform Oct. 13 at the Carolina Civic Center as part of the 2018-19 entertainment season.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center will play host to an evening of song with former finalist of “The Voice,” Brooke Simpson.

The concert will take place Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Opening for Simpson will be local artist Lakota John and Layla Locklear.

Simpson, a Hollister native, is a songwriter and a vocalist. This past winter she received a four-chair turn on NBC’s “The Voice” talent competition, with singer Miley Cyrus as her coach. She charted on the iTunes top 10 week after week, and ultimately placed third during the show’s 13th season.

Tickets are $35 with assigned seating and can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

Tickets also can be purchased by calling the theater at 910-738-4339, or in-person Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the administrative offices on the theater’s second floor. Enter on Fourth Street side.

Tickets also can be purchased at the lobby box office an hour before the performance if available.

