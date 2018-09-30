What’s happening

•Sept. 29

Oxendine family: The Oxendine family will hold a reunion for the family of the late Lacy Lee and Cordia Oxendine at 1 p.m. at Williards Chapel Church on Elrod Road in Rowland. Bring a covered dish and dessert. For additional information, contact Alice Oxendine at 910-739-9803 or 910-633-9130.

Powers family: A reunion for the descendants of Javie and Mary Hulon Powers will be held at the Godwin Heights Park in Lumberton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guest are asked to bring a covered dish. For questions, call Pauline Evers at 910-739-2162.

•Oct. 4

Pembroke Day: Pembroke Day will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Quad between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

•Oct. 13

Space show: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center has scheduled Dawn of the Space Age at 1 ad 3 p.m. Admission is free. Make reservations please by calling 910-735-2147. The planetarium is located at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Jumbo Artober: The Artober 2018 Jumbo Jam will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Inner Peace Center for the Arts.

Music concert: “The Voice” finalist Brooke Simpson and local artist Lakota John will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 910-738-4339.

60 Seconds: “60 Seconds,” a domestic violence awareness event, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 3990 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Farmers pageant: The Fairmont Farmers Festival Scholarship Pageant will be held at Rosenwald Elementary School at 2 p.m. Applications can be picked up at Angie’s Touch of Class or printed from the town of Fairmont’s website, www.fairmontnc.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 14. For information, call Angie Lovin at 910-628-6027 or 910-740-1152.

•Oct. 18

Tanglewood watch: The Tanglewood & Friends community watch meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. N.C. Sen. Danny Britt will be the speaker.

•Oct. 19

Outdoor movie: A film will show at 7:30 p.m. at the Pennington Athletic Complex at Northeast Park as part of the Movies Under the Moon outdoor movie series. The movie shown will be the people’s choice.

•Oct. 20

Honor Guard: The Robeson County Honor Guard will hold its annual fundraiser at Cherokee Chapel Church, located at 5739 Oxendine School Road in Maxton. Tickets for the steak or chicken dinner are $15 a person, or $30 for a couple. Call 910-900-7244 for information.

Kinlaw Family: The Kinlaw Reunion for all descendants of Thomas Kinlaw will be held at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road in Lumberton. The cost for catered lunch is $13.50 per person. Mail payment no later than Sept. 15 to Myrna White, 14080 Palisades Ave., Huntley, Ill. 60142

•Nov. 3

Class of 1978: The Magnolia High School class of 1978 is having a 40th Year Reunion at Southern Spirit Center in Lumberton. For more information, call Beverly Jocobs Locklear at 910-734-6907; Lora Bell Locklear at 910-536-7830; Regina Chavis Lowery at 910-734-1195; or Wendy Smith Locklear at 910-366-0508.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.