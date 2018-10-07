The Great DuBois replaces Dracula at GPAC

The Great DuBois, performers who appeared in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie “The Greatest Showman,” will be the featured act at Givens Performing Arts Center Oct. 27. The show replaces “Comte Dracula,” which was scheduled before Halloween. The Great DuBois, performers who appeared in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie “The Greatest Showman,” will be the featured act at Givens Performing Arts Center Oct. 27. The show replaces “Comte Dracula,” which was scheduled before Halloween. Viktoria Grimmy, an award winning fifth-generation circus performer, will be performing at Givens Performing Arts Center in the variety show The Great Dubois. The act will take the stage Oct. 27. Viktoria Grimmy, an award winning fifth-generation circus performer, will be performing at Givens Performing Arts Center in the variety show The Great Dubois. The act will take the stage Oct. 27.

PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center is making a change to its 2018-19 season to bring a cirque act featuring The Great DuBois, performers who appeared in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie “The Greatest Showman.”

The performance is scheduled for Oct. 27. Tickets are $26 and $21 for adults, and $5 for children and students.

The Great DuBois is a fast-paced, all-ages, variety show offering incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction. They have designed circus acts for Broadway’s “Pippin,” and they have performed in The Big Apple Circus, Ringling Brothers, the Britney Spears Circus Tour, and they have appeared on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Late Night with David Letterman.”

The show will be perfect for the season, said James Bass, GPAC director.

“We regret that we had to replace ‘Comte Dracula,’” he said. “But I think this addition will be a great performance for audiences who love thrills and excitement, and it’s a very suitable replacement this close to the season.”

The Great DuBois has been seen in performing arts centers around the country. Joining the duo of Michael DuBois and Victoria Grimmy is Todd Robbins, a sideshow performer from New York’s Coney Island. Robbins’ sideshow work has been performed in venues all over America.

The Great DuBois is one of several performances that is being held in conjunction with the Act I Diner’s Club. Themed meals will be available for an extra charge, and will be served in the Chancellor’s Dining Room before performances in GPAC. Call the GPAC box office at 910-521-6361 for information.

Visit uncp.edu/gpac to see the full list of shows coming this season or call 910-521-6361.

The Great DuBois, performers who appeared in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie “The Greatest Showman,” will be the featured act at Givens Performing Arts Center Oct. 27. The show replaces “Comte Dracula,” which was scheduled before Halloween. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_506f999c-0853-4877-b256-68d4afd20848_ne2018103152132721.jpg The Great DuBois, performers who appeared in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie “The Greatest Showman,” will be the featured act at Givens Performing Arts Center Oct. 27. The show replaces “Comte Dracula,” which was scheduled before Halloween. Viktoria Grimmy, an award winning fifth-generation circus performer, will be performing at Givens Performing Arts Center in the variety show The Great Dubois. The act will take the stage Oct. 27. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_dubois-2_ne20181031701596.jpg Viktoria Grimmy, an award winning fifth-generation circus performer, will be performing at Givens Performing Arts Center in the variety show The Great Dubois. The act will take the stage Oct. 27.