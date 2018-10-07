Music in the Park set for Oct. 13

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Arts Council has scheduled its annual Music in the Park event for Oct. 13.

The concert will take place at Vardell Memorial Garden on East Third Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the event that will feature two bands, a buffet and activities for the children.

Call Margarete Morley at 910-988-1315 to buy tickets. Tickets may be bought with check or cash.

The Arts Council also has scheduled an Artist at the Farmers Market event for Oct. 26 at the John M. McNeill Farmers Market. The event will feature food, various art vendors and an outdoor movie showing.