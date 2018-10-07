Methodist receives two arts grants

FAYETTEVILLE — Two grants from the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County will help Methodist University bring music and a pop art icon to the community.

The council awarded a $7,200 grant to the David McCune International Art Gallery to support marketing and banners for the scheduled exhibit of a series of Andy Warhol silkscreen print masterworks. A $2,300 grant was awarded to the university’s Friends of Music for this year’s Guest Artist Series, which is an annual set of free elementary school workshops and evening concerts.

The Warhol exhibit is on loan from The Cochran Collection in Georgia and from the Ackland Art Museum on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The exhibit opens with a reception on Feb. 7. A fundraiser for the exhibit is scheduled for Nov. 29 at Studio 215 in downtown Fayetteville.

The Guest Artist Series opened with a performance by pianist Lawrence Quinnett on Sept. 28. The series continues when Winifred Garrett, principal harpist for the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, performs Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Hensdale Chapel. The guest musicians also will hold educational workshops for students in kindergarten through eighth grade at Capitol Encore Academy in downtown Fayetteville.