Civic Center premiers documentary, ‘Al: My Brother’

“Al: My Brother,” an inspiration directed by Wilmington Journal staff writer Cash Michaels, will premier Oct. 18 at the Carolina Civic Center. “Al: My Brother,” an inspiration directed by Wilmington Journal staff writer Cash Michaels, will premier Oct. 18 at the Carolina Civic Center.

LUMBERTON — The premiere of the inspirational film “Al: My Brother” is scheduled for Oct. 18 at the Carolina Civic Center.

Directed by Wilmington Journal reporter Cash Michaels, “Al: My Brother” is an inspiring and instructive film for young and old, and black and white, to come together and demand a government that serves the needs — and the rights — of all Americans.

Featured in the film are the Rev. Jesse Jackson; the Rev. Dr. Benjamin Chavis; Congressman John Lewis; Bob Zellner, formerly of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee; Tim Tyson, author of “The Blood of Emmett Till”; Ruby Sales, veteran civil rights activist; and Charmiane McKissick-Melton, daughter of civil rights attorney Floyd McKissick Sr.

The film will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $5. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St.

“Al: My Brother,” an inspiration directed by Wilmington Journal staff writer Cash Michaels, will premier Oct. 18 at the Carolina Civic Center. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_al_ne201810317362529.jpg “Al: My Brother,” an inspiration directed by Wilmington Journal staff writer Cash Michaels, will premier Oct. 18 at the Carolina Civic Center.