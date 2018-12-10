Rotarians deliver backpacks

Lumberton Rotarians Alan Avant and Bob Fisher distribute book bags Monday to students at Community in Schools Academy. The book bags were sent by the Rotary Club of Hinsdale, Ill. Lumberton Rotarians Alan Avant and Bob Fisher distribute book bags Monday to students at Community in Schools Academy. The book bags were sent by the Rotary Club of Hinsdale, Ill.

Lumberton Rotarians Alan Avant and Bob Fisher distribute book bags Monday to students at Community in Schools Academy. The book bags were sent by the Rotary Club of Hinsdale, Ill.