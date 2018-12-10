Wreaths-laying event is Saturday

LUMBERTON — A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton on Dec. 15.

The cemetery will be joining more than 1,200 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. This is the first Wreaths Across America wreathing-laying event held in Lumberton. It begins at noon.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised more than $2,700 to place 183 wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

The annual event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America mission to remember, honor, teach and ensure that the memory of those who served our country endures.

The cemetery is located at 5190 Fayetteville Road.